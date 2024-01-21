By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Realme 12 Confirmed to Launch Jan 29: Check Expected Features, Specifications, Price Details Here
With the Realme 12 series set to launch on January 29, here are all the expected features, specifications and price for the Realme 12, Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro +.
New Delhi: The Realme 12 series is officially confirmed to launch on January 29. The phone’s specifications and anticipated pricing were listed on the ecommerce website -Flipkart, for a brief time, only to be removed later. The Realme 12 Pro + is also among the leaks to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2. Here is the latest scoop on the upcoming mid-range smartphones from Realme and what are they expected to feature.
Realme 12 Series Specifications:
The Realme 12 Pro Max
- Premium Design and Display: Brace yourself for a curved display, rumoured to be inspired by (Rolex) luxury watches, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Tipster Yogesh Brar suggests a “Submarine Blue” color option, but it is yet to be confirmed until the official launch.
- Camera Powerhouse: Rumors suggest a 64MP OIS portrait camera and a 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS sensor for the main shooter. This could be a game-changer for capturing stunning photos and videos, even in low-light conditions.
- Performance and Price: The phone is expected to run on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 and the price tag might start at ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.
The Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+
- Processors: Both models are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm chipsets: the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 for the 12 Pro and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 for the 12 Pro+. This translates to smooth performance for everyday tasks and even some light gaming.
- Triple Camera System: The 12 Pro might pack a punch with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The 12 Pro+ takes things up a notch with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens for insane zoom capabilities.
- Storage and Colours: The 12 Pro could come in two storage options (8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB) and two colours (Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige). The 12 Pro+ might offer two storage options (8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB) and three colours (Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, and Submarine Blue).
Realme 12 Pro Geekbench Score:
Ahead of the official debut, a Realme smartphone believed to be the Indian variant of the Realme 12 Pro+ has been spotted over at Geekbench with model number RMX3840. It looks that the handset will come with 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series chipset, and Android 14 operating system. A Realme smartphone appeared on the Geekbench website with model number RMX3840. This model number is thought to be associated with the Realme 12 Pro+, thanks to numerous other benchmark listings that have surfaced online previously.
The phone received 1,025 points for single-core testing and 2,915 points for multi-core testing. The listing details the Realme 12 Pro+’s RAM capacity (12GB) and Android 14 operating system. It also states that Qualcomm’s octa-core chipset, codenamed “parrot,” which is connected to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, will power the phone. Additionally, the listing lists four CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.40GHz and four cores capped at 1.96GHz.
