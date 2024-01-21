Realme 12 Confirmed to Launch Jan 29: Check Expected Features, Specifications, Price Details Here

New Delhi: The Realme 12 series is officially confirmed to launch on January 29. The phone’s specifications and anticipated pricing were listed on the ecommerce website -Flipkart, for a brief time, only to be removed later. The Realme 12 Pro + is also among the leaks to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2. Here is the latest scoop on the upcoming mid-range smartphones from Realme and what are they expected to feature.

Trending Now

Realme 12 Series Specifications:

You may like to read

The Realme 12 Pro Max

Premium Design and Display: Brace yourself for a curved display, rumoured to be inspired by (Rolex) luxury watches, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Tipster Yogesh Brar suggests a “Submarine Blue” color option, but it is yet to be confirmed until the official launch.

Brace yourself for a curved display, rumoured to be inspired by (Rolex) luxury watches, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Tipster Yogesh Brar suggests a “Submarine Blue” color option, but it is yet to be confirmed until the official launch. Camera Powerhouse: Rumors suggest a 64MP OIS portrait camera and a 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS sensor for the main shooter. This could be a game-changer for capturing stunning photos and videos, even in low-light conditions.

Rumors suggest a 64MP OIS portrait camera and a 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS sensor for the main shooter. This could be a game-changer for capturing stunning photos and videos, even in low-light conditions. Performance and Price: The phone is expected to run on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 and the price tag might start at ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+

Processors: Both models are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm chipsets: the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 for the 12 Pro and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 for the 12 Pro+. This translates to smooth performance for everyday tasks and even some light gaming.

Both models are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm chipsets: the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 for the 12 Pro and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 for the 12 Pro+. This translates to smooth performance for everyday tasks and even some light gaming. Triple Camera System: The 12 Pro might pack a punch with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The 12 Pro+ takes things up a notch with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens for insane zoom capabilities.

The 12 Pro might pack a punch with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The 12 Pro+ takes things up a notch with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens for insane zoom capabilities. Storage and Colours: The 12 Pro could come in two storage options (8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB) and two colours (Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige). The 12 Pro+ might offer two storage options (8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB) and three colours (Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, and Submarine Blue).

Realme 12 Pro Geekbench Score:

Ahead of the official debut, a Realme smartphone believed to be the Indian variant of the Realme 12 Pro+ has been spotted over at Geekbench with model number RMX3840. It looks that the handset will come with 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series chipset, and Android 14 operating system. A Realme smartphone appeared on the Geekbench website with model number RMX3840. This model number is thought to be associated with the Realme 12 Pro+, thanks to numerous other benchmark listings that have surfaced online previously.

The phone received 1,025 points for single-core testing and 2,915 points for multi-core testing. The listing details the Realme 12 Pro+’s RAM capacity (12GB) and Android 14 operating system. It also states that Qualcomm’s octa-core chipset, codenamed “parrot,” which is connected to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, will power the phone. Additionally, the listing lists four CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.40GHz and four cores capped at 1.96GHz.