Realme 12 Pro, 12 Pro+ All Set To Be Launched Today: Here’s How To Watch Live Stream

The Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro Plus are expected to feature the new Sony IMX882 sensor and a luxury watch-like design. Check all features and specifications here.

Realme's brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan, sporting with the upcoming phone.

New Delhi: Another anticipated phone series, the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro + 5G, are all set to launch officially in India. The latest addition of the Realme phones will make their India debut on Monday at 12PM IST. Compared to their predecessors, the Realme 11 Pro + and the Realme 11 Pro, these new devices will focus on premium aesthetics and camera potential to stand out from competition, particularly the Redmi Note 13 Pro series. Here are all the details on how and where to watch the launch event, along with the confirmed specs of the upcoming phones.

Where to Watch Realme 12 Pro, 12 Pro + Launch Live

Realme has reeled in ShahRukh Khan as the brand ambassador and can be seen featuring the upcoming smartphone. The Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G will be unveiled today at 12:00 PM (IST). Fans can watch a live stream of the Realme 12 Pro series 5G launch event here or on Realme’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the link provided.

Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro +: Features, Specifications

Ahead of the launch of the Realme 12 Pro series 5G in India, the primary specifications of the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G have been disclosed. Notably, the devices’ designs and cameras are their most notable features.

The Realme 12 Pro Plus is expected to be the company’s first phone since 2020 to feature a periscope telephoto lens. The phone’s exact sensor type—a 64-megapixel one, no less—will allow for 3x optical zoom (and up to 6x through in-sensor zoom) in photos and up to 120x digital zoom. Since Realme is positioning the phone as a “portrait expert,” it is possible that this will be the first of a kind in its segment to enable capturing details.

The primary camera sensor in the Realme 12 Pro will be a new Sony IMX882, also 50-megapixels. The said sensor has not been publicly launched yet so it is safe to presume, the Realme 12 Pro would be the first smartphone to get it. Early teases also suggest that the Realme 12 Pro will have some telephoto capability, though it will not be a periscope one like the Realme 12 Pro Plus.

Realme 12 Pro Series Sports Luxury Watch Like Design

Regarding the design, which will also be a major selling point of these phones, Realme has collaborated with global luxury watch designer Ollivier Savéo. As a result, both phones will have features reminiscent of luxury watches, such as a rounded camera assembly with a “polished sunburst dial” and a back panel made of vegan leather. The phones will be available in blue and beige.

The Realme 12 Pro Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 like the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Poco X6, while the Realme 12 Pro will have the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 like the soon-to-be-released Honour X9b.

The Realme 12 Pro Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 like the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Poco X6, while the Realme 12 Pro will have the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 like the soon-to-be-released Honour X9b.