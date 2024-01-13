Home

Technology

Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Launch This Month, Specs, Features, Price, Other Details Inside

Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Launch This Month, Specs, Features, Price, Other Details Inside

The leaked images have hinted that the phone's design is inspired by Rolex luxury watches.

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G in Submarine Blue color. (Image: X/@Sudhanshu1414)

Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Launch: Chinese tech company Realme will launch ‘Realme 12 Pro Series 5G’ this month i.e. in January. The company has given information about the upcoming launch event by teasing the phone on its official website and social media platforms. However, Realme has not confirmed the date yet.

Trending Now

The Lineup

The lineup is likely to include a Realme 12 Pro and a Realme 12 Pro+ model, which are said to succeed the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, respectively.

You may like to read

The company recently teased the India launch of the series and revealed some key camera details and a colour option for the handsets. The leaked images have hinted that the phone’s design is inspired by Rolex luxury watches.

Two Models

According to media reports, in the 12 Pro series, the company will launch two smartphones, Realme 12 Pro 5G and Pro+ 5G. Realme has said that the upcoming smartphone series will have Sony IMX890 OIS sensor and periscope telephoto lens, reports bhaskar.com.

Apart from this, the company has not given any information about the specifications of the phone, but information about the expected specifications of the phone has been revealed in different media reports. Let us know about the expected specifications based on those reports.

Specifications

Display: In both the phones of 12 Pro series, the company can provide 6.7 inch curved AMOLED display, which will have a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels.

Front Camera: For selfie and video calling, a 16MP front camera can be found in Realme 12 Pro and 32MP front camera in 12 Pro+.

Rear Camera: For photography, the company can provide a triple camera setup of 50MP + 32MP + 8MP in Realme 12 Pro. Whereas, Realme 12 Pro+ can get a triple camera setup of 64MP + 50MP + 8MP.

Processor: For performance, Snapdragon 6 Gen 2 processor can be given in 12 Pro. Whereas Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor is expected to be available in 12 Pro+.

Battery: In both the phones of Realme 12 Pro Series 5G, the company can provide 5000mAh battery for power backup.

Price

If media reports are to be believed, the company can launch Realme 12 Pro series at a starting price of Rs 25,000. Realme 12 Pro can come in three variants with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Whereas, 12 Pro+ can come in dual variants with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.