Chinese smartphone maker Realme is launching successive smartphones one after another in India. The company now launched Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India. Earlier, Realme has released a post on its official Twitter handle and has given information about the launch of the upcoming phones Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. According to the Twitter post, in the new series of Realme, two smartphones Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will be launched. Both these smartphones were launched in India at 12.30 pm on September 3. Apart from Realme.com, the phone will be sold through the Leading Online Platform. Also Read - Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro is All Set to Launch Today in India– How to Watch it Online

Realme 7 Specifications

Realme has given the MediaTek Helio G95 processor in the Realme 7 smartphone. As the company claims the processor is ‘More powerful for Gaming’. The MediaTek Helio G90T processor was given in Realme 6. Realme 7 comes with 30W Dart Charge along with a 5000mah massive battery. The charging power is the same as Realme 6. The phone can be charged 100% in 60 minutes. As compared to Realme 6 the Realme 7 battery can run longer. The company has given Superpower saving mode and Fast side fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, Realme 7 comes with a 64MP camera with Sony IMX 682 sensor along with Night filters, Starry mode, US AND US Max, and Ultra-wide-angle video. For clicking beautiful selfies, the company has given 16MP in-display selfie camera. The phone is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The display of Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90hz refresh ratio. The phone runs on the Relame Ui based on Android 10. The smartphone comes in three variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB priced at Rs 14,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is Rs 16,999, and the 6GB +64GB is priced at Rs 14,999. The sale will start from 10th September on Flipkart and Realme.com Also Read - Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to Launch in India on September 30: Check Specifications, Price, Camera

Realme 7 Pro Specifications

In the Realme 7 Pro smartphone, the company has given a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. On the camera front, this latest smartphone by Realme is equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX682 quad-camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP portrait B/W lens, and 2MP macro lens. For clicking selfies, the company has given a 32MP in-display selfie camera. The phone comes in two variants 6GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 19,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999. Realme 7 Pro comes in two colors – Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue. The Realme 7 Pro comes with 65W SuperDart fast charging support along with a 4500mAh battery setup. The sale will start from 14th September on Flipkart and Realme.com

The company has also launched Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush priced Rs 1999, Realme Adventure Luggage is priced at Rs 2,999, and the Realme Tote Bag is priced at Rs 999.