Realme unveiled the latest handsets Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro on Thursday. These latest handsets of the Realme 7 Series come with 65 watts fast charging and quad rear camera setup. Realme 7 is the world’s first smartphone launched with the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. These latest smartphones come with Superpower Saving Mode. Realme also launched Smart Toothbrush, Suitcase Luggage, and Tote Bag along with the Realme 7 Series at the launch event. Also Read - Realme 7 And Realme 7 Pro Launched With 65W SuperDart Fast Charging: Check Price, Specifications

Realme 7 Pro Software Update

The Realme 7 Pro has reportedly started receiving its first software update. It has not been even one week since the Realme 7 Pro is launched in India and it has started getting the latest updates. However, this update is not currently listed on Realme’s site. The version number of this update is RMX2170_11_A.11. This update is equipped with some optimization and the latest September security patch. Also Read - Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro is All Set to Launch Today in India– How to Watch it Online

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro Sale Details

The Realme 7 Pro is scheduled to go on sale starting September 14 while the Realme 7 will go on sale starting September 10. The sale of both phones will start at 12 PM. These smartphones of the Realme 7 series will be available at offline retail stores after some time. Both of these smartphones will be sold through Flipkart and Realme.com. Also Read - Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to Launch in India on September 30: Check Specifications, Price, Camera

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro Price

Realme 7 Pro has been launched in two variants. The phone’s 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999. The phone is available in Mirror Black and Mirror White color options. Realme 7 has also been introduced in two variants. Its 6GB + 64GB model costs Rs 14,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 16,999. This phone can be purchased in Mist Blue and Mist White color options.

Realme 7 Pro Specifications

Realme 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch full HD + (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The screen-to-body ratio is 90.8 percent. The phone has a Snapdragon 720G processor. The handset has been launched in 6 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt storage with 8 GB RAM. This phone of Realme has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Talking about the camera, it has 64 megapixels Sony IMX682 primary with aperture F / 1.8, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel monochrome, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The rear camera of the phone supports Stary Mode, that is, the picture of the stars will be able to get a clear click at night. This phone of Realme has an UltraScape Night Video Mode for video, which will be able to record videos of better quality at night. The camera also supports AI color portrait mode. The phone has a 32-megapixel front camera with aperture F / 2.5 for selfie and video.

Realme 7 Specifications

Realme 7 also runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI. It has a 6.5-inch full HD + display. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC processor and up to 8 GB of RAM. There is also a quad rear camera setup in Realme 7. There is a primary sensor of 64 megapixels. Apart from this, the camera setup includes three other sensors of 8 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

It has 128 GB storage, which can be extended with a micro-SD card. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side along with a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 30-watt dart charge fast charging.