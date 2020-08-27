Chinese smartphone maker Realme is launching successive smartphones one after another in India. The company recently launched Realme C11 and Realme C15, two budget series smartphones. Realme C15’s sale started today in India and the company has also announced its new Realme 7 series in India. Under this series, two smartphones Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will be introduced, both of which will also be budget series mobile phones.

After launching three budget smartphones of C-series one after the other, Realme is now going to launch some powerful phones. The company will launch Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones in India. These will be the successor models of Realme 6. These flagship devices will be launched on September 3 and the media invites have been sent. The company has decided to make it a digital launch, which will be held at 12.30 pm. Realme says that it will be the first smartphone launch in India to be hosted by the company’s fans. Realme brought three budget smartphones Realme C11, Realme C12, and Realme C15 in India in the last few days.

Realme has released a post on its official Twitter handle and has given information about the launch of the upcoming phones Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. According to the Twitter post, in the new series of Realme, two smartphones Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will be launched. Apart from Realme.com, the phone will be sold through the Leading Online Platform.

The name's 7… #realme7

Introducing India’s Fastest Charging technology & 2nd Generation 64MP Quad Camera to the mid-range segment.

Get ready to #CaptureSharperChargeFaster.

Premiering #realme7 & #realme7Pro at 12:30 PM, 3rd Sep. on our official channels.https://t.co/GocO44SynR pic.twitter.com/Xmot7CKjnI — realme (@realmemobiles) August 27, 2020

Realme 7 Specifications

According to the media reports, the MediaTek Helio G95 processor can be found in the Realme 7. The phone can have a 6.5-inch full HD + LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. A primary camera of 64 megapixels can be found on the phone, although this time the company will use a Sony sensor instead of Samsung. A 5,000mAh battery can be found on the phone, which will support 30 W fast charging.

Realme 7 Pro Specifications

In the Realme 7 Pro smartphone, the company can get a Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60z. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor can be found on the phone. Apart from this, India’s fastest charging speed can also be found in Realme 7 Pro. According to the reports, 65-Watt fast charging can be given in it. The price of these smartphones can be around 20 thousand rupees.