Realme 7 To Go on Sale: Realme has recently launched two new smartphones in India in which Realme 7 will be available for sale today in India. You can buy this smartphone from Flipkart and Realme's website. The smartphone will be available in Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue Color. The sale of Realme 7 Pro will begin on September 14 at 12 noon. Talking about Realme 7, this is the world's first smartphone that has been introduced on the latest MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

Realme 7 Sale and Offer Details

Users can get up to 100 percent supercash on behalf of MobiKwik by purchasing Realme 7 from the company's site. On Flipkart, this smartphone is available on the No Coast EMI option. Apart from this, a discount of Rs 30 is being given on the first prepaid transaction with the RuPay debit card. Whereas on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, users can avail unlimited cashback of 5 percent.

Realme 7 Price

Realme 7 has been launched in two storage models. The price of 6GB + 64GB storage model is Rs. 14,999 and 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 16,999. Users will be able to buy it in Mist Blue and Mist White color variants. The sale of this latest phone will start at 12 noon. Realme 7 will be available on Flipkart in addition to the company's official website.

Realme 7 Specifications

Realme 7 has a 6.5-inch full HD + display that is coated with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. This smartphone works on MediaTek Helio G95 processor and is based on Android 10 OS. It has a 5,000mAh battery for power backup which comes with 30W dart charge support. There is a quad rear camera setup for photography. The primary sensor of the phone is 64MP. Whereas 8MP ultra wide shooter, 2MP monochrome sensor and 2MP macro lens have been given. For the selfie, it has a 16MP front camera.