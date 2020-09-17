Smartphone maker company Realme has finally launched Realme 7i in Indonesia after all the leaks. This smartphone has Snapdragon 662 processor, HD display, and 5000mAh battery. Apart from this, Realme 7i has got support for quad camera setup.The company had earlier launched Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones in the Indian market. Also Read - Realme 7 To Go on Sale Today in India via Amazon and Realme.com – Check Realme 7 Price, Specifications

Realme 7i Specifications

Talking about the features and specifications of Realme 7i, this smartphone has been launched on a 20: 9 aspect ratio which supports a 6.5-inch HD + LCD with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The phone’s screen is P2I coated which is waterproof and works at a 90 Hz refresh rate. On the upper left side of the display, there is a punch-hole in which the selfie camera is fitted. The Realme 7i smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery, which is equipped with an 18W quick charging feature. Along with this, connectivity features such as dual sim-card slot, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port have been provided on this phone. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro Gets Its First Software Update: Check Sale Details, Specifications

Realme 7i Camera Features

Talking about the photography segment, the Realme 7i supports a quad rear camera of 64-megapixel primary sensor with F / 1.8 aperture. Along with this, the phone has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with F / 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with F / 2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor. For selfie, this phone supports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an F / 2.1 aperture. Also Read - Realme 7 And Realme 7 Pro Launched With 65W SuperDart Fast Charging: Check Price, Specifications

Realme 7i Price

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Realme 7i smartphone has been launched in the market. The price of this variant is RP 30,99,000 (about 15,270 rupees). This smartphone can be purchased in Aurora Green and Polar Blue color options. At the same time, how long this smartphone will be launched in India, its information has not yet been received.

It is a dual sim phone that supports 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm jack, and basic connectivity features. For security, the rear fingerprint sensor has been provided on the back panel of the phone along with face unlock feature.