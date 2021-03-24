Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Launch: Smartphone brand Realme on Wednesday launched the much-anticipated 8 series in India, including two mid-range smartphones. While Realme 8 price begins at Rs 14,999, the price range of Realme 8 Pro begins at Rs 17,999. What is more exciting is that Realme 8 Pro is equipped with the industry-leading 108MP ultra-quad camera. Also Read - Samsung Reigns Supreme, Retains Top Spot in Global Smartphone Market in 2020

“We have successfully reached 30 million number series users globally and undoubtedly our users will find Realme 8 series to be a fantastic one as well,” said Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, at the virtual launch event. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India Likely To Be Launched On THIS Date, Check Details Here

Realme 8: Key Specifications

The 6.4-inch smartphone Realme 8, is equipped with 64MP AI quad camera. The device will be available in three variants — Rs 14,999 (4GB+128GB), Rs 15,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 16,999 (8GB+128GB) from March 25 at 12 noon. Also Read - Best Quad Camera Phone under 10000 in India

realme 8 is equipped with Super AMOLED Fullscreen and ultra-fast In-display fingerprint scanner, a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor, featuring Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It offers 16MP in-display selfie camera.

The Realme 8 has a 64MP main camera sensor along with a 119-degree ultrawide sensor.

The Relame 8 smartphone will be available in two “digitally-inspired” colours – Cyber Black and Cyber Silver.

Realme 8 Pro: Key Specifications

Available in two storage variants, the 6.4-inch 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB + 128GB) and will be up for sale on March 25.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Realme 8 Pro features a Super AMOLED Fullscreen with ultra-fast in-display fingerprint Scanner, 50W SuperDart Charge and Realme UI 2.0.

The 108MP camera in Realme 8 Pro offers Starry Time-lapse Video and Tilt-shift Time-lapse Video.

It also features 3X in-sensor zoom, tilt-shift photography mode, new starry mode and many new portrait modes.

The device has 16MP in-display selfie camera and comes with a 4500mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charge that can charge the device to 100 per cent in 47 minutes.

The price and availability of the Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant will be revealed at a later time.

Realme also launched Realme Smart Scale to manage body weight. Available for Rs 1,999, it will be up for sale on March 30. The company also launched a Realme smart bulb, supporting 16 million colours, in two variants — 9W priced at Rs 799 and 12W at Rs 999.

With the company’s real upgrade programme, the realme 8 Pro (6GB+128GB) will cost Rs 12,599 and realme 8 Pro (8GB+128GB) Rs 13,999.