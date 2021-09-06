The launch of two new phones of the Realme 8 series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G in India has been confirmed. Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G will be launched in India on September 9. Both these phones will be the partner of Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, and Realme 8 5G already present in the Indian market. The launch of both these phones in India was announced by Realme India CEO Madhav Seth last month.

The company will organize a virtual launch event to launch the Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G smartphones in India, whose Livestream will start on September 9 at 12.30 pm Indian time. The company has disclosed the smartphone launch through media invites. The launch of the Realme 8S 5G phone has also been announced by the company through social media channels. Apart from this, Realme has also confirmed that the Realme 8S 5G phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.

Just 3 days between you and the #InfinitelyPowerful #realme8s5G. Are you excited to hold the Ultimate Youth Flagship in your hands? Launching at 12:30 PM, 9th September on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/mH1qQ1VrKM pic.twitter.com/XQXjs0BrXG — realme (@realmeIndia) September 6, 2021

Realme 8i Specifications (Expected)

Realme and MediaTek have confirmed on Twitter that the new MediaTek Helio G96 SoC chipset will be used for speed and multitasking in the upcoming Realme 8i. The new chipset can support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 108-megapixel rear camera sensor. Apart from this, the chipset will come with MediaTek Hyper Engine 2.0 Lite which will intelligently manage the CPU and GPU, and memory to give users a smooth gaming experience. Not only this, but the new processor will also support dual-SIM 4G LTE connectivity.

This phone will be equipped with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. For photography, a triple rear camera setup will be given in the phone, whose primary camera will be 50 megapixels and the selfie camera will be 16 megapixels. A 5,000 mAh battery can be given to the phone.

Who has the smoothest Display of them all? It's #realme8i!

This was a simple answer because it is the only Smartphone in the segment that comes equipped with a 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display. #InfinitelySmooth Know more: https://t.co/VvE4HiPNde pic.twitter.com/i6CCi3UQp9 — realme (@realmeIndia) September 5, 2021

In terms of design, the leaked render shows the phone with a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and a speckled grille. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner can be found in the Realme 8i phone. However, the Realme 8i phone can be 8.6mm thick and 194 grams heavier.

We have taken a giant leap with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor of the #realme8s5G. It clocks 20% higher CPU speed, 16% increased CPU performance and has a 30% higher AnTuTu score than its predecessor processor. #InfinitelyPowerful Know more: https://t.co/mH1qQ1DQTe pic.twitter.com/omYR5IWGW6 — realme (@realmeIndia) September 5, 2021

Realme 8s 5G Specifications (Expected)

Unlike the Realme 8i, the Realme 8S 5G phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, as confirmed by the company itself via social media. Let us tell you, this processor was introduced early last month with the Dimension 920, which is an upgraded version of the existing Dimension 800. If we go by the old reports, then this phone will come with a 6.5-inch display, which will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM options can be found on the phone. 5 GB virtual RAM will also be given to the phone.

For photos and videos, a triple rear camera setup can be given in the Realme 8S phone, whose primary camera will be 64 megapixels. However, information related to other sensors has not been revealed now. At the same time, a 16-megapixel camera can be given in the phone for selfies and video calling. Apart from this, 128 GB and 256 GB storage can be found on the phone. With the 5,000 mAh battery in the phone, the company’s 33 W Dart fast charging support can be found.