Realme has finally raised curtains from its much-anticipated smartphones Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G in India on Wednesday. Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 (introductory pricing) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 20,999.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Series To Launch Today | Where To Watch, Expected Features, Prices

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone also has the 8GB + 128GB option priced at Rs. 26,999 and a top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs. 28,999. Also Read - How To Make UPI Payment Without Internet: A Step-By-Step Guide Here

Both Realme phones come with a Light Shift Design that changes the colour of their back panels from Light Blue to Red when exposed to direct sunlight or ultraviolet light. The colour-shifting technology is, though, limited to the Sunrise Blue colour option. Also Read - Realme Launches Smart Home Gadgets, Checkout First Look, Features And Price Here | Watch

Specifications:

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G includes triple rear cameras and Dynamic RAM Expansion that virtually extends the RAM to up to 5GB using the built-in storage.

includes triple rear cameras and Dynamic RAM Expansion that virtually extends the RAM to up to 5GB using the built-in storage. The Realme 9 Pro 5G series also comes preloaded with a Street Photography Mode 2.0 that brings filters, namely Neon Trail, Light Trail Portrait, Rush Hour, and Light Painting.

Realme 9 Pro 5G carries a 120Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G will compete against the likes of the Infinix Zero 5G, Vivo T1 5G, and the Moto G71 5G

The Realme 9 Pro 5G smartphone will be available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colours.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G will go on sale from 12pm (noon) on February 23

Both new Realme phones will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 3.0 on top

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz (six-level adaptive) refresh rate.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with an Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme 9 Pro 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an f1.79 lens, as well as an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Realme 9 Pro 5G offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme has packed the phone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. The Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with an 8.5mm thickness and weighs 195 grams.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G has a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will compete with models such as the Mi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, and the Moto Edge 20.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphones will be available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colours

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) on February 21.

Both new Realme phones will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The display also comes with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

Under the hood, Realme 9 Pro+ has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Last year, the Realme 8 Pro was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.