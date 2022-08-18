Realme 9i 5G Launched: Chinese technology giant Realme has launched its latest affordable smartphone Realme 9i 5G in India. The Realme 9i 5G price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Interested buyers must note that the company is offering the phones with Rs. 1,000 HDFC Bank discount at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro Now Official In India | Check Price And Other Specifications Here

The Realme smartphone will go on sale on August 24 at 12pm (noon) in Metallica Gold, Rocking Black, and Soulful Blue colour options. The Realme 9i 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge technology. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It measures 164.4×75.1×8.1mm and weighs 187g.

Realme 9i 5G: Key Features

The Realme smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate

The latest Realme phone is packed with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme smartphone comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that adds virtual RAM in order to improve app responsiveness.

The smartphone comes with Vintage CD Design with a reflective texture.

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme 9i 5G runs Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12.

It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness.

The Smartphone gets an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 9i 5G packs a triple rear camera.

There is a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, a portrait shooter, and a macro camera.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Realme 9i 5G gets up to 128GB storage expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Realme 9i 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge technology.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It measures 164.4×75.1×8.1mm and weighs 187g.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include magnetic induction sensor, light, proximity, and acceleration sensors.