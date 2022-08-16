Realme Smartphone: Chinese Technology giant Realme is all set to launch Realme 9i 5G on August 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM IST. The company via its microsite has confirmed that the Realme 9i 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery and the smartphone will have 90Hz of refresh rate with 180Hz touch sampling rate. To recall, the company had earlier said that the Realme 9i 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 And iPhone 13 Massive Discount on Offer. You Can Save Up To Rs 6,000. Here's How

The Realme 9i 5G (5G variant of Realme 9i) is expected to come around a price of Rs. 15,000. Realme said that it plans to launch a phone at around Rs. 10,000 soon. This Realme smartphone is a 5G variant of the existing Realme 9i which comes at a price of Rs. 13,499 for the base variant. Also Read - Samsung Launches Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 And Watch 5 Pro Powered By WearOS 3.5

Here are some of the specifications:

Realme 9i 5G will be 8.1mm in thickness, as per the microsite.

The Realme 9i 5G handset might come with a triple back camera setup and an LED flash.

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

As per the official poster of the smartphone, the upcoming handset would be unibody design.

Realme claims that the Realme 9i 5G will sport a “Laser Light Design” and the brand is calling the handset as “The 5G Rockstar”.

The rear camera panel hovers three camera sensors, and the right edge has a power button which is integrated with a fingerprint scanner lock.

Earlier, the Chinese smartphone giant confirmed that its Realme 9i 5G will be launched on August 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM IST. Also Read - India May Ban Chinese Mobile Phones Under Rs 12,000: Report