Realme C11 Sale Today in India on Flipkart at 12 PM: Chinese tech company Realme’s C-series is very much liked in the budget segment and recently several new devices have been added to it. Coming at a price of only Rs 7,499, this phone is strong in terms of features and performance. If you are looking for a cheap smartphone, then you can buy this device from Flipkart at 12 PM today.

Realme C11 Offers

Flipkart is giving a 5% instant discount on purchasing this phone with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. At the same time, if you pay with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, then 5% unlimited cashback is offered. Apart from this, the phone is available on no-cost-EMI and standard EMI options. The company has launched only one variant of Realme C11 with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Its price is Rs 7,499 and buyers get the option to buy it in two color options – Rich Green and Rich Gray. Buyers are also getting a 5 percent discount and cashback on purchasing this phone from Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Realme C11 Specifications

Reality C11 has a 6.5-inch display with HD + resolution. It has a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor. The phone comes in only one variant with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Phone storage can be increased from a micro-SD card to 256 GB. This budget smartphone of Realme comes with a dual rear camera setup. It includes 13 megapixels primary and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. A 5-megapixel front camera has been given for the selfie.5000mAh battery is available in Realme C11. The phone runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI. For connectivity, it has features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and 3.5mm audio jack.