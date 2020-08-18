Realme C12 And C15 Launched in India: Realme has launched its budget friendly smartphone in India on August 18, at 12:30pm via a digital event that was live streamed on company’s official website. The phones are launched as Realme C15 and Realme C12. The two new smartphones are the latest addition in the C series of Realme including Realme C1, Realme C2, Realme C3, and Realme C11. The Realme C11 was launched earlier in India on 30th June 2020. Realme C15 and Realme C12 was earlier launched in Indonesia and their leaks and teasers were coming out for the last several days. They are the latest smartphones of the company’s C series. Realme C15 has been introduced with the octa-core processor and quad camera setup. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Government Jobs to be Reserved Only For State Residents, Says CM Shivraj

Realme C15 Specifications

Realme C15 launched in India with dual-sim (Nano) support and runs on Android 10 based Realme UI. The mobile phone sports a 6.5-inch mini-drop (720×1,600 pixels). Its LCD display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. This smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and GE8320 GPU. The phone is powered by 6,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Realme C15 Camera Features

In terms of photography, 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.25 lens, 2MP black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 lens have been given in its rear. The 8MP camera is present in the front for selfie with an f/2.0 lens. Its internal memory is 128GB, which can be increased with the help of the card. This latest budget smartphone by Realme is powered by massive battery of 6000mah and 18W fast charging is also supported here. The fingerprint sensor is present in the rear in Realme C15.

Realme C15 Price in India

The 3GB + 32GB variant of Realme C15 has been priced at Rs 9,999, the 4GB + 64GB variant has been priced at Rs 10,999. Realme C15 sale is on August 29 on Realme.com and Flipkart. The company has provided features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Micro-USB port and 3.5mm audio jack in terms of connectivity in the Realme C15 smartphone.

Realme C12 Specifications

Realme C12 sports a 6.5-inch HD Plus LCD along with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass is provided on the phone to protect the screen. The phone comes with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset support and works on the Realme UI based on Android 10. The Realme C12 smartphone will get a 6,000mAh battery, which will come with 10W fast charging support. As for connectivity, features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, 3.5 headphone jack and micro-USB port can be given on the phone.

Realme C12 Camera Features

It gets a triple rear camera setup for photography. The rear camera has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for clicking beautiful selfies. The smartphone comes with a large 6,000mAh battery, which supports reverse charging and 10W fast charging.

Realme C12 Price in India

The Realme C12 comes in a single variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 8,999. The first sale on August 24 on Flipkart and Realme.com.