Realme C12, the new smartphone of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme’s C series, will come to India on August 18. This will be the company’s budget smartphone, which will come with a powerful 6000mAh and triple camera setup. The company will have a virtual event to launch this phone in the Indian market. This latest smartphone is the company’s latest addition is an entry-level mobile phone with likely to have Media Tek Helio G35. The smartphone was already launched in Indonesia with interesting features and specifications. It is believed that the price of Realme C12 in India will be the same as its price in Indonesia. Realme will have a digital event and started sending media invites. The launch will be held at 12.30 pm on Tuesday, which users can watch on the company’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Also Read - Best Realme Smartphone Under Rs 50,000 in India in 2020

Realme C12 Specifications

The Indonesian variant of Realme C12 has a 6.5-inch HD Plus LCD along with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass is provided on the phone to protect the screen. The phone comes with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset support. The phone will work on the Reality UI based on Android 10. The Realme C12 smartphone will get a 6,000mAh battery, which will come with 10W fast charging support. As for connectivity, features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, 3.5 headphone jack and micro-USB port can be given on the phone. Also Read - Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Phones to Launch in India on June 25

Realme C12 Camera

It gets a triple rear camera setup for photography. The rear camera has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for clicking beautiful selfies. The smartphone comes with a large 6,000mAh battery, which supports reverse charging and 10W fast charging. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which is the Better Budget Phone Under 15k?

Realme C12 Price

The Realme C12 smartphone has been launched in Indonesia before India. Its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at IDR 1,899,000 (around Rs 10,000). This smartphone can be purchased in Marine Blue and Coral Red color options.