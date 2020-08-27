Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme’s latest smartphone Realme C15 will be available for sale for the first time today. The sale of this smartphone will start at 12 PM. Customers will be able to buy Realme C15 from Realme.com and Flipkart. The phone will come in two storage variants of 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The phone’s 3GB RAM 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 10,999.

Three powerful devices Realme C11, Realme C12, and Realme C15 were included in its C-series last week by Tech Brand Realme. The most powerful of these three is the Realme C15. This smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup and a powerful 6000mAh battery. The phone has a big 6.5-inch display and its starting price is less than Rs 10,000.

Realme C15 Offers

Talking about sale offers, customers will get 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card on Flipkart and 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Customers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options from the starting price of Rs 1,223 per month here. A discount of 2000 rupees is being given on the purchase of Realme C15 smartphone from Flipkart.

Realme C15 Specifications

Realme C15 has a 6.5-inch LCD with HD + resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass is also supported here. There is a quad-camera set up in the rear for photography. Its primary camera is 13MP. Apart from this, it has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and two more cameras of 2MP. For selfies, an 8MP camera has been given in the front. Realme C15 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 processor. The same processor is also found in Realme C11. This smartphone runs on Android 10 based Realme UI and its battery is 6,000mAh which supports 18W fast charging.

With the help of a microSD card of storage of Realme C15, it can be increased to 256GB. 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5.0, Micro-USB have been provided as connectivity. The company has given a Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for phone security. The dimensions of the phone will be 164.5×75.9×9.8mm and weight 209 grams.