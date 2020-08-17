Realme is all set to launch its latest budget smartphone C15 on August 18 at 12:30 pm in the Indian market. The company says that this phone will be brought at an affordable price and it will consist of good quality hardware. Realme will have a virtual event to launch this phone in the Indian market. This latest smartphone is the company’s latest addition is an entry-level mobile phone with likely to have Media Tek Helio G35. The smartphone was already launched in Indonesia with interesting features and specifications. It is believed that the price of Realme C15 in India will be the same as its price in Indonesia. Realme will have a digital event and started sending media invites. The launch will be held at 12.30 pm, which users can watch on the company’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Also Read - Can You Believe It? Identical Twin Sisters Who Married Identical Twin Brothers Get Pregnant at The Same Time!

Realme C15 Specifications

Realme C15 in India is speculated to match its Indonesian variant with dual-sim (Nano) support and runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI. It has a 6.5-inch mini-drop (720×1,600 pixels) display with 420 nits' brightness. Its LCD is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. This smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and GE8320 GPU.

Realme C15 Camera

In terms of photography, 13MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP black and white sensor and a 2MP camera have been given in its rear. The 8MP camera is present in the front for selfie. Its internal memory is 128GB, which can be increased with the help of the card. This latest budget smartphone by Realme is powered by a massive battery of 6000mah and 18W fast charging is also supported here. The fingerprint sensor is present in the rear in Realme C15.

Realme C15 Price in India

The 3GB + 64GB variant of Realme C15 has been priced at IDR 1,999,000 (about Rs 10,300), the 4GB + 64GB variant has been priced at IDR 2,199,000 (around Rs 11,300) and the 4GB + 128GB variant has been priced at IDR 2,499,000 (around Rs 12,800) in Indonesia. Realme C15 is available in two color options with Marine Blue and Sigal Silver. The company has provided features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack in terms of connectivity in the Realme C15 smartphone.