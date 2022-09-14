New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Realme has launched Realme C30s in India. The smartphone is packed with Unisoc chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is equipped with a 6.5-inch full screen large display with up to 1TB expandable storage capacity.

The smartphone will go on sale in the country on September 23 at 12pm. It will be available on Flipkart along with Realme.com and offline retail stores across the country.

Realme C30s: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW