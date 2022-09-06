Realme C33 Launch Today: The Chinese mobile-making company Realme is going to release a new C-series smartphone, the Realme C33, very soon today — Tuesday, September 6. The smartphone will have a slim body with a 5,000mAh battery that claims to provide up to 37 days standby time. The handset will also feature an ultra-saving mode to help with battery life.
Realme C33, the successor to Realme C31, which was launched this year in March, aims to compete with the new Redmi 11 Prime series, which is also set to debut on the same date, September 6th. A dedicated web page for the upcoming launch has been created and is already live on the Realme India official website. According to the website, the smartphone will have the highest pixel performance in the segment.
Realme C33 Expected Price And Specifications:
- The soon-to-launch smartphone will cost Rs 11,999, or the 64GB model, according to an early Flipkart listing first spotted by 91Mobiles.
- The listing image also reveals additional details such as 4GB RAM, internal storage expandable up to 1TB, a 5MP front camera, and a Unisoc T612 processor.
- The Realme C33, like most budget phones today, will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
- The smartphone will be sleek and slim, with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The smartphone is expected to come with a high-refresh-rate IPS LCD panel.
- There are also rumors that the phone will have dual cameras on the back and will be available in three color options — gold, black, and green — as well as storage options.
- The Realme C33 will also feature a slim 8.33mm body and weigh 187g.
- Realme C33 aims to compete with the Redmi 11 Prime series of phones, which will most likely be in the same price range.