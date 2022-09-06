Realme C33 Launch Today: The Chinese mobile-making company Realme is going to release a new C-series smartphone, the Realme C33, very soon today — Tuesday, September 6. The smartphone will have a slim body with a 5,000mAh battery that claims to provide up to 37 days standby time. The handset will also feature an ultra-saving mode to help with battery life.

Realme C33, the successor to Realme C31, which was launched this year in March, aims to compete with the new Redmi 11 Prime series, which is also set to debut on the same date, September 6th. A dedicated web page for the upcoming launch has been created and is already live on the Realme India official website. According to the website, the smartphone will have the highest pixel performance in the segment.

An exclusive peek at elegance with the #realmeC33 in a beautiful shade of Sandy Gold. Upgrade to #NayeZamaneKaEntertainment with a classy new look! Know more: https://t.co/4qldjPzbts pic.twitter.com/FLCm9412vR — realme (@realmeIndia) September 5, 2022

Realme C33 Expected Price And Specifications: