Home

Technology

Realme C51 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications

Realme C51 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications

Realme C51's price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Carbon Black and Mint Green colour options.

Realme C51 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Realme has unveiled Realme C51 in India in the budget segment. The latest Realme handset comes in two different variants, Carbon Black and Mint Green. Priced at Rs 9,000, the Realme C51 is packed with a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone gets the mini capsule feature that shows the battery status, data usage, and daily steps around the display notch.

Trending Now

Realme C51’s price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Carbon Black and Mint Green colour options.

You may like to read

Realme C51: Check Price and All The Key Features Here

Chinese technology giant Realme has unveiled Realme C51 in India in the budget segment.

Priced at Rs 9,000, the Realme C51 is packed with a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Realme C51’s price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

It also gets a 50-megapixel rear camera.

The early bird sale is scheduled to begin today i.e. September 4 at 6pm via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

As a part of launch offers, the company is offering an additional discount of Rs. 500 on HDFC, SBI, ICICI, Axis, and Kotak Bank on purchase of the Realme C51.

The newly launched Realme C51 sports a 6.74-inch HD (720 x1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset is claimed to offer a peak brightness of 560 nits. Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The phone also supports RAM expansion technology offering up to 4GB of virtual RAM. The Realme C51 runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the new Realme C51 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified secondary sensor.

For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

Additionally, the Realme C51 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Other highlights of the phone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, and a 3-card slot. It measures 7.99 mm in thickness and weighs 186g.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES