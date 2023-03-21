Home

Technology

Realme C55 Debuts in India with ‘Mini Capsule’ | Check Price, Features And Other Details Here

Realme C55 Debuts in India with ‘Mini Capsule’ | Check Price, Features And Other Details Here

The Realme C55 will be up for sale in India from 28th March 12:00 PM, with prices beginning from Rs 10,999.

Realme C55 Debuts in India with 'Mini Capsule' | Check Price, Features And Other Details Here

Chinese technology company Realme has introduced Realme C55 in India. The affordable smartphone boasts some unique software features packaged in a sleek design. While there are many important features to look out for, the most noteworthy one is the Mini Capsule, which resembles the Dynamic Island interface found on iPhones. According to the company, the feature displays notifications for battery, step count, and data usage.

Here is how you can activate this feature: Navigate to Settings > Realme Labs > Mini Capsule.

You may like to read

Realme C55: Here are some of the key details.

The Realme C55 will be up for sale in India from 28th March 12:00 PM, with prices beginning from ₹10,999.

The phone is available in two finishes, namely Sun Shower and Rainy Night

It also offers three RAM and storage options.

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999.

The top-end model, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, will be available for Rs. 13,999.

The handset’s 6.72-inch LCD panel offers a full-HD+ resolution, with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

Due to its LCD panel, the fingerprint reader is located on the side, integrated into the power button.

The Realme C55 runs on a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, coupled with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 storage.

The phone also includes a dedicated microSD card slot that supports external storage of up to 1TB.

The smartphone measures only 7.89mm at its thinnest point,

The Realme C55 weighs 189.5g.

The phone’s matte-finished polycarbonate frame and partially matte-finished rear panel, featuring a dual tone finish, add to its stylish appearance.

For connectivity, the Realme C55 provides the standard options of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

The Realme C55 also does not support 5G connectivity, but does feature two nano SIM slots for 4G/LTE networks.

The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33W SuperVOOC wired charger included in the package.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.