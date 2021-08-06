Realme has introduced the upcoming smartphone Realme Flash. This is a concept model which supports wireless charging. According to Realme, the Realme Flash will be the world’s first Android smartphone to support wireless charging. The phone will come with a dual-curved display. Snapdragon will be used as the processor support. It will come with dual cell 4,500mAh battery support. The company is also in the limelight with its first magnetic wireless charger called Magdart which follows in the footsteps of Apple’s MagSafe charging technology but as the company claims the speed of Realme’s Magdart will be faster than Apple’s MagSafe.Also Read - Realme Flash to be The First Android Smartphone With Apple iPhones Features - See Phone Details

Realme Flash Specifications (Expected)

Some photos have revealed the specification of the phone. According to leaks, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset will be given in the Realme Flash phone. The phone will come with 12GB of RAM. This upcoming phone of Realme will run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It will get up to 256GB of internal storage. Apart from this, the phone will be launched with a corner punch-hole camera, curved screen, and triple rear camera setup.

The company has not yet given information about the launch date of the phone. However, it is expected that the phone can be launched soon. More details of the specifications of the phone can be revealed in the coming time.

Realme MagDart Wireless Charger

Realme MagDart wireless charging technology has been introduced, which brings magnetic wireless charging support for Android. The Realme MagDart works exactly like Apple’s MagSafe but delivers more high-speed. Realme has also introduced 50W MagDart Wireless Charger, 15W MagDart Charger, and MagDart Power Bank along with a few other accessories that work with MagDart technology. This technology was showcased with the concept phone, named Realme Flash, which is the company’s first Android phone that comes with magnetic wireless charging.

The company claims that MagDart is the world’s fastest smartphone charger, which will come with 50W charging support. The MagDart 50W Charge will charge a smartphone at the same speed as a 50W wired charger charges a smartphone. It will come with built-in fan support, which will help keep the phone cool while charging.

The 50 W MagDart Wireless Charger is a thick cuboid with a USB Type-C port. It delivers 50W charging speed and also boasts fast magnetic wireless charging. OnePlus also delivers 50W wireless charging with the Warp Charge 50 wireless charger, but it’s not magnetic. The Realme 15W MagDart Charger is the traditional charging puck, which is 3.9mm thick and has the same charging speed as Apple’s MagSafe. It has a non-removable cable.

MagDart Power Bank

MagDart Power Bank as the name suggests, is a portable power bank that is small enough to be charged wirelessly by sticking it on the back of the Realme Flash. It has two-way charging support, in which the power bank can be charged by keeping it on wireless charge.

MagDart Wallet

Coming to the accessories, the MagDart Wallet is said to be made of hard-wearing white wagon leather and has three cardholders. It sticks to the back of the phone with the help of magnets and has a built-in kick-stand. Coming to the MagDart Beauty Light, there is another magnetic attachment that comes with a light ring with 60 LEDs to illuminate your face while taking selfies. Lastly, the MagDart Case for Realme GT was launched in March with only wired charging, but with this, the phone will support magnet wireless charging.