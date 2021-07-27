Realme is preparing to launch a new powerful smartphone Realme Flash in the market soon. The company has recently teased the launch of the Realme Flash smartphone. Now a new report is claiming to have leaked the specifications of this upcoming mobile phone. The biggest feature of this phone is that it will be the company’s first phone to support wireless charging. The company has used a new technology MagDart, which looks similar to Apple’s MagSafe. Recently, renders of Realme’s wireless charger MagDart were revealed. Now GSMArena has revealed specifications and photos in its latest report, sharing information about this upcoming smartphone Realme Flash.Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale To Begin on June 13, Check Exciting Deals To Watch Out For

Renders of MagDart chargers showed a slim, puck-shaped, and boxy charger. It sticks to the back of the phone like a magnet. This eliminates the hassle of charging the phone. You can charge the phone anywhere by keeping it with you. Realme Flash will be the first Android smartphone to support magnetic wireless charging. GSMArena has reported in its report that Realme’s MagDart Charge will stick to the back of the phone like the MagSafe charger sticks to the back of the iPhone 12 with the help of magnets. The oversized MagDart charger also comes with a fan, which prevents the device from overheating. According to the report, the charging speed of the MagDart charger is 15W. Once launched, the company will work on increasing its speed. Also Read - iOS 15: Know Cool Features, Release Date And How to Update iOS 15 Beta on Your iPhone

Realme Flash Specifications

Some photos have revealed the specification of the phone. According to this, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset will be given in the Realme Flash phone. The phone will come with 12GB of RAM. This upcoming phone of Reality will run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It will get up to 256GB of internal storage. Apart from this, the phone will be launched with a corner punch-hole camera, curved screen, and triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Apple to Pay Millions of Dollars to Student After Her Nude Images Were Posted on Facebook By Repair Technicians

The company has officially teased the launch of Realme Flash, but the launch date has not been announced yet. Realme has started teasing this smartphone on its social media accounts. It is expected that this smartphone can be launched in the market soon.