New Delhi: Realme is all set to raise the curtain from its much-awaited smartphones GT 2, GT 2 Pro in India on April 7. According to the company, the launch event will begin at 12:30 pm IST. To recall, the company had earlier launched the two premium smartphones under its GT series at the MWC Barcelona 2022.Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro To Be Launched In India Soon, Checkout Expected Key Features, Specs And Price; Tech Reveal

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro are equipped with powerful features which includes Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset, advanced metric system, and Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers. The company launched smartphones in Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue colour options.

Here are the key specifications of Realme GT 2:

Realme GT 2 come in up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

Realme GT2 is available globally at 549 Euro (about Rs 46,300).

The starting price of Realme GT 2 in China is CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 32,300) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Realme GT 2 has a 6.62-inch full-HD + E4 AMOLED display.

It runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM.

It has a triple rear camera setup.

There is a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro lens at the back. For a selfie, it has a 16MP front camera.

It has a 5000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support.

Here are the key specifications of Realme GT 2 Pro: