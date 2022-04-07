New Delhi: The Realme GT2 Pro is being launched in India on Friday. The Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in China in January and Europe in February. The Realme GT2 Pro comes with three cameras 50 MP (Sony IMX766 with OIS), 40X (Micro-lens camera) and 50MP (150 degree ultra-wide angle). Powered by LPTO 2.0 with adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz, the Realme GT2 Pro gives 50 per cent higher power efficiency.Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Date Announced | Check Specifications, Price and Other Details Here

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a high-end 12GB RAM and additional 512GB storage option. The Realme GT 2 Pro was launched at a starting price of CNY 3,899 (around Rs 46,500) in China for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage base variant.

Realme GT2 Pro: Check specifications, features, more | Key Points