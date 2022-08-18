Realme GT Neo 3T News: Realme has teased the arrival of Realme GT Neo 3T today during the launch of the Realme 9i 5G event. Recently, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, had confirmed the launch of this smartphone via a video posted on YouTube. The smartphone was earlier launched in western markets.Also Read - Realme 9i 5G Launched In India With 50-Megapixel Main Camera: Check Price and Specifications Here

However, it is important to note that the company has not confirmed the launch date of the smartphone. According to the reports, the Realme GT Neo 3T is likely to come to India in three distinct variants and might feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with triple rear cameras led by a 64 MP primary camera sensor.

To recall, the price of the Realme GT Neo 3T in western markets comes at ₹36,600 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Expected Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T runs on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0.

It features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

This device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC along with Adreno 650 GPU

The smartphone which was launched in the western market has 8GB RAM like the standard.

The global variant of Realme GT Neo 3T hovers a triple rear camera setup, including a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera.

At the front, the smartphone has a 16 MP selfie camera sensor.

The device offers up to 256GB of onboard storage, as per Realme.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Realme has launched Realme 9i 5G in India. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The phone comes with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth display and features an ultra-slim design with 8.1mm thickness.