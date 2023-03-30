Realme GT Neo 5 SE to Debut on April 3 With 5,500mAh Battery | Check Features Here

Home

According to the teaser poster shared by Realme, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will debut with support for 100W wired charging and a 5,500mAh battery capacity.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE

Chinese technology giant Realme has confirmed that the GT Neo5 SE coming on April 3 and will feature a 144Hz 1.5K display with support for high-frequency 2160Hz PWM dimming. The company has further informed that the GT Neo5 SE will pack a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W wired charging. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC and will pack up to 1TB of storage. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a 1.5 k resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Here are the features of Realme GT Neo 5 SE:

The upcoming phone from Realme is confirmed to feature a 1.5 resolution display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

It is also confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC.

The handset is said to feature up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The smartphone will measure 8.95mm thick and weigh 193.1g.

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE is likely to sport a 6.74-inch flat OLED display with a resolution of 1,240 x 2,772 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

For optics, it was tipped to pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel OmniVision primary rear camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

A 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls is also speculated to be there on the phone.

