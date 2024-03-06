Home

Realme 12 5G Smartphone Series Launched In India; Check Details Inside

Realme 12+ has a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, 50MP camera, and 5000mAh battery.

Realme had confirmed the launch of the Realme 12+ 5G in February 2023.

Realme 2 And Realme 12+ Series: Realme, the Chinese tech company on Wednesday launched the Realme 12 5G smartphone series in the mid-range segment in India. Realme has launched two phones, Realme 12 and Realme 12+ in this series.

In the Realme 12+ smartphone, the company has provided a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, 50MP camera, and 5000mAh battery while Realme 12 5G smartphone has a 6.72-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme has launched both smartphones in two color options and storage variants. Customers will be able to purchase these smartphones from the company’s official website and e-commerce website Flipkart from 3:00 pm starting Wednesday.

Specifications

Processor: For performance, the company has given MediaTek Dimension 6100+ processor in Realme 12 smartphone and MediaTek Dimension 7050 processor in Realme 12+.

Front Camera: For selfie and video calling, Realme 12 has an 8MP front camera and 12+ has a 16MP front camera.

Rear Camera: For photography and video recording, the company has given a 108MP + 2MP camera in Realme 12, whereas the company has given a triple camera setup of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP in Realme 12 +.

Battery: Talking about the battery and charging of the smartphone, the company has given a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging support in Realme 12, while the company has given a 5000mAh battery with 67W charging support in Realme 12+.

Display: In Realme 12, the company has given a 6.72-inch full HD + display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whose peak brightness is 1300 nits. At the same time, in the Realme 12+ 5G smartphone, the company has given a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. Whose peak brightness is 2000 nits.

Price

The price of Realme 12+ 5G is Rs. 20,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. It comes in Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green shades.

The price of Realme 12 5G is Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green shades.

