Realme Launches Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life | Check Features Here

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds are packed a combination of two drivers comprising an 11mm woofer

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds have 6mm micro-plane tweeters.

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Realme has launched Realme Buds Air 5 Pro true wireless earbuds in China alongside the Realme 11 series. The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro true wireless earbuds comes with an IPX5 rating with water resistance. According to the company, the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro true wireless earbuds offers up to 40 hours of battery life, without using active. noise cancellation. The earphones are slated to go on sale starting on May 31 via the official Realme China website.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro true wireless earbuds is available in two colour variants and supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The TWS earbuds are available in two colour options — The City of Sunrise (pale white) and Starry Night Dark (black).

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earbuds have been launched in China at a price of CNY 399 (nearly Rs. 4,722). They are currently listed on Realme’s online store for pre-order only in China. The earbuds will go on sale starting May 31. However, they will be available for pre-order in China. from May 23.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro: Here are some of the features:

They offer a frequency response range of 20-40KHz for acoustic sound.

The newly launched earphones support Bluetooth v5.3 as well as audio codecs like AAC, SBC, and LDAC.

The earbuds support noise reduction up to 50dB.

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro come equipped with six-microphone AI deep call noise reduction, advanced ENC with Beamforming noise reduction technology, and a DNN algorithm for clear sound.

The earphones are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case, whereas they can work for up to 11 hours on a single charge without the charging case.

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro takes around 120 minutes to get fully charged.

The buds have 40ms low latency mode for gaming, and an IPX5 waterproof rating.

The charging case supports USB Type-C port.

