Realme Launches Realme Pad 2 with MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset in India: Check Price and Specifications Here

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Realme launched Realme Pad 2 in India on Wednesday. The latest Realme device is a successor to the original Realme Pad. There are two variants of Realme Pad 2. The base model packs 6GB RAM with 128GB storage capacity. It is priced at Rs 19,999. Another variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs 22,999.

The tablet was launched along with Realme C53. It offers important updates like quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 33W fast charging support and a 2K IPS LCD display.

Realme Pad 2: Key Specifications and Price

The tablet will be up for free order from July 26 to July 31.

Realme Pad 2 will go on sale on August 1 at 12pm.

Realme has announced a discount of ₹2,000 on pre-orders of the tablet.

Coming in Grey and Green colour options, Realme Pad 2 will be available via Flipkart, Realme website and offline stores across the country.

The Realme Pad 2 has a 11.5-inch 2K screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The tablet’s screen comes with features like Blue-light protection, DC Dimming, 450nits peak brightness, O1 ultra-vision engine for premium image quality and more.

It features a resolution of 200X1200 pixels.

The new Realme tablet comes powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor coupled with Mali-G57 MC2.

As mentioned above, there are two RAM models of Realme Pad 2 – 6GB and 8GB paired with 128GB and 256GB storage.

It comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage further.

Realme Pad 2 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI custom skin out of the box.

It is equipped with an 8MP camera at the front and back.

The device houses a 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port are some of the connectivity features available on Realme Pad 2.

