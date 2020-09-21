Realme’s new Narzo 20 series will be launched in India at 12.30 pm today. Under this series, three new smartphones Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A, and Realme Narzo 20Po will be introduced. All three phones will be based on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. The launch event of the Realme Narzo 20 series can be seen on the YouTube channel and the company’s social media platforms Twitter and Facebook. After the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones, these will be the second-generation smartphones of the Narzo series. This time Realme is launching three phones in the Narzo 20 series. This time the company has decided to introduce the Pro variant as well. Also Read - Realme to Launch Narzo 20 Series on September 21 With Big Battery: Release Date, Price, Specifications

Are you ready to #FeelThePower?

Launching three performance oriented phones for all the Young Players: #realmeNarzo20, #realmeNarzo20Pro and #realmeNarzo20A. Watch the launch of #realmeNarzo20series at 12:30 PM today, on all our official channels: https://t.co/zU2q9SpyGb pic.twitter.com/z0QaPBwRi8 — realme (@realmemobiles) September 21, 2020

Realme has not yet revealed any information about the new Narzo phones. But the phone’s color and storage options have been detected in the leak. Realme Narzo 20A can be offered in two storage options 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage option. The same Narzo 20 is also expected to offer two storage options with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Both the smartphones Realme Narzo 20A and Realme Narzo 20 can be offered in two color options Victory Blue and Glory Sliver. On the other hand, the Narzo 20 Pro smartphone can be offered in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage as well as 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. Realme Narzo 20 Pro will come in Black Ninja and White Knight apart from the other two models.

You can Watch Live Event Here –

Realme has also confirmed that the Narzo 20 series will be introduced with the Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. The Narzo 20 series phones coming with Android 11 will be among the selected phones. According to Invite, the Narzo 20A will be given three rear cameras and will also have a fingerprint sensor. At the same time, the Narzo 20 will have a quad rear camera setup with a fingerprint sensor on the rear. Talking about the Narzo 20 Pro, there is no fingerprint sensor on the rear, this indicates that the phone can be given an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Motivation is temporary, discipline is permanent.

Make this your real mantra.

Get ready to #FeelThePower. Launching #realmeNarzo20series at 12:30 PM tomorrow, on all our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/DTVJruHSYX pic.twitter.com/a4wyEEEfdt — realme (@realmemobiles) September 20, 2020

Realme Narzo 20

The upcoming Realme Narzo 20 smartphone can get a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It can be offered on the Mediatek Helio G85 processor. A triple rear camera setup may be available in it. Its primary sensor can be 48MP. This upcoming phone will have a 6.5-inch HD + waterdrop notch display. This smartphone can be launched in two storage variants. One variant will get 3GB + 32GB storage. While the second variant may be available in 4GB + 64GB storage. The front camera on the phone will be 8MP. It can be offered in India in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.

Realme Narzo 20A

Realme Narzo 20A will get a 6.50-inch touchscreen display, which will have a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor can be given in Realme Narzo 20A. The phone will come with 3GB of RAM. This upcoming smartphone will work on Android 11. The phone will get a 5000mAh battery for power backup. It will support fast charging. Realme Narzo 20A will get a 12MP camera, which will come with f / 1.8 aperture. The same secondary camera will be of 2MP, which will come with an f / 2.4 aperture size. The third will be a 2MP camera, which will have an aperture f / 2.4. The phone will have an 8MP camera for selfies.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro will have 65W fast charging support. As was seen earlier in Realme 7 Pro as well. Punch hole display and quad rear camera setup will be given in Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Apart from this, this smartphone will be offered on the MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Centric Chipset. Which will give users the experience of great gaming. Narzo 20A will be the company’s low-cost smartphone.