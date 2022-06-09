Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on its first sale tomorrow. According to the company, the first sale for Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is scheduled at 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Amazon and mainline channels. Interested buyers may note that they can avail flat ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC Debit cards, Credit Cards and EMI transactions. With this, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G price will go down to ₹19,999 for the 6GB+128GB and ₹21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Ends Tomorrow: Check Best deals on Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available in two colours; Hyper Blue and Hyper Black, and in two storage variants 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 which uses the 6nm production process.

According to Redme, the processor boosts the core frequency from 2.4 GHz to 2.5 GHz.

The latest Redmi smartphone is Equipped with a 6.4 inches screen and 90Hz AMOLED display

The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner with heart rate detection.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W charger.

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G consists of a 48MP triple primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that allows up to 5GB virtual RAM over the original RAM on the smartphone.