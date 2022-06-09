Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on its first sale tomorrow. According to the company, the first sale for Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is scheduled at 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Amazon and mainline channels. Interested buyers may note that they can avail flat ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC Debit cards, Credit Cards and EMI transactions. With this, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G price will go down to ₹19,999 for the 6GB+128GB and ₹21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Ends Tomorrow: Check Best deals on Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available in two colours; Hyper Blue and Hyper Black, and in two storage variants 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Specifications
- Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 which uses the 6nm production process.
- According to Redme, the processor boosts the core frequency from 2.4 GHz to 2.5 GHz.
- The latest Redmi smartphone is Equipped with a 6.4 inches screen and 90Hz AMOLED display
- The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner with heart rate detection.
- Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W charger.
- The Narzo 50 Pro 5G consists of a 48MP triple primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera.
The phone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that allows up to 5GB virtual RAM over the original RAM on the smartphone.