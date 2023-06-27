Home

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G To Be Launched in India on THIS Date | Deets Inside

The launch event of Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will begin at 12pm IST and the handsets will go on sale via Amazon in India.

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Realme has confirmed the launch date of its much-anticipated Realme Narzo 60 series in India. According to the company, the Narzo 60 Pro 5G and the vanilla Narzo 60 5G will be launched in India on July 6. The phones have been teased to come with a curved display and is said to offer up to 1TB of internal storage.

According to the reports, the Narzo 60 series has been tipped to come with a 100-megapixel rear camera setup. The phones seem to share a similar design language with the Realme 11 5G, as per recent teasers.

The launch date has been confirmed by the company via media invite. The launch event of Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will begin at 12pm IST and the handsets will go on sale via Amazon in India.

Interested buyers must note that they can sign up to get the latest notifications about the event. The brand has also sent media invites for the launch. However, the price details of the upcoming phone are not known at this moment.

Narzo 60 series: Key Details

The new Narzo lineup is teased to come with a 61-degree curved display with thin bezels.

The smartphones will offer memory capacity to store over 250,000 photos on the phone, suggesting 1TB of storage support via microSD card.

Latest leak suggested a Martian Horizon colour option for the Realme Narzo 60 5G.

It is expected to carry a 100-megapixel rear camera setup.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G

The Realme 11 5G was unveiled in China in May with a starting price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

To recall, the Realme Narzo 60 5G earlier appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and 6GB of RAM.

It could run on Android 13 with the company’s customised Realme UI 4.0 skin on top.

