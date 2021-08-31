Realme Phones Prices Hike – Smartphone maker Realme has increased the prices of its 5 smartphones this time, not one or two. Smartphones ranging from budget to mid-range have been made expensive by up to Rs 1500. Realme has officially announced that they are increasing the price of many of their phones. In this list, apart from Realme C11 2021, Realme C25s, Realme C21, Realme 8, and Realme 8, 5G smartphones have been made expensive. Realme has announced to increase the price of its smartphones due to component shortage. Not only Realme but other companies are also facing this component shortage.Also Read - Realme GT Series Launched in India : Features, Price, Specifications | Tech Reveal

The component shortage means lack of some parts of the mobile or some parts become very expensive and companies are forced to increase the price of their smartphones. Samsung, Realme, Micromax, and many more companies have increased the price of the phone due to this shortfall.

List of Realme Smartphones With Price Hike in India –

Realme C11 2021 Price in India

The price of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variants of this Realme Smartphone has been increased from Rs 6,999 to Rs 7,299. At the same time, the price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variants has been increased from Rs 8,499 to Rs 8,799. The prices of both the models of Realme C11 2021 have increased by Rs 300.

Realme C21 Price in India

The price of both the C21 models has seen an increase of Rs 500, after which the 3+32GB variant has gone up to Rs.8,999 and the 4+64GB model will cost Rs.9,999.

Realme C25s Price in India

The price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variants of this budget mobile phone has been increased from Rs 10,499 to Rs 10,999. At the same time, the price of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants has been increased from Rs 11,499 to Rs 11,999. The prices of Realme C25s have also gone up by Rs 500.

Realme 8 Price in India

The price of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants of Realme 8 has now been increased from Rs 14,499 to Rs 15,999. At the same time, the price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants has been increased from Rs 15,499 to Rs 16,999. The top variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB will now cost Rs 17,999 instead of Rs 16,499.

Realme 8 5G Price in India

The price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variants of this Realme phone has been increased from Rs 13,999 to Rs 15,499. At the same time, the price of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants has been increased from Rs 14,999 to Rs 16,499. The price of the top variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB has gone up to Rs 18,499 instead of Rs 16,999. This means that to buy Realme 8 5G, you will now have to pay Rs 1500 more.