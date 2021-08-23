New Delhi: The popular smartphone brand realme recently announced that it will be introducing the newest addition to the entry-level smartphone C Series — realme C21Y — on Monday, August 23. The company said that the upcoming smartphone will be available on realme.com. “realme has always aimed to provide the best products with the latest technology and innovations for its users so that they can experience the new trends and continuing the trend, realme C21Y is yet another amazing offering in realme C series,” the company said in a statement.Also Read - Realme Watch 2 Pro: Sturdy With Strong Battery Under Rs 5k | Deets Inside

"realme C21Y will be the smartphone with TUV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification which ensures the safety and quality of the device for consumer electronics as well as industry standards for major markets around the world," it added.

realme C21Y: Features and specifications

The realme C21Y smartphone will come with a powerful processor for gaming, a massive battery, a camera with Super Nightscape Mode, fingerprint unlock, a geometric Art design and an immersive video experience, the company said.

realme C11 2021 launched in July

In July, the company launched entry-level realme C11 2021 in India for Rs 6,999. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery, 6.5-inch display, an 8MP primary camera and 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone features UNISOC’s SC9863A, an octa-core processor that comes with 1.6gGHz Arm Cortex-A55 processor architecture.

(Based on IANS inputs)