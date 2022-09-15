Realme GT Neo 3T: Chinese technology giant Realme is all set to raise curtain from its GT Neo 3T in India tomorrow. The interested buyers may note that the company will offer Rs 7,000 discount during its first sale. The handset was launched globally this June this year. Realme has launched the smartphone at a starting price of $469.99 (roughly ₹37,500) in the global market. It is important note that the Realme GT Neo 3T price in India has not been revealed till now.Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch: Expected Price And Specifications

According to the company, the smartphone will be launched in India on September 16 at 12:30PM as per the handset’s dedicated landing page which went live the previous week. The Shenzhen-based company has updated the landing page to confirm that the Indian variant of Realme GT Neo 3T would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G Launched In India With 50-Megapixel Main Camera: Check Price and Specifications Here

Realme GT Neo 3T: Specifications