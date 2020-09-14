Realme is launching its 20 series on September 21 with a big battery and dart charging. The company will stream its launch event through its YouTube channel and social media accounts at 12:30 PM IST. The company launched the Realme 7 series smartphone earlier this month. Leak reports are coming out about the Narzo 20 series in the last several days. The company introduced Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A earlier in May.

The Realme Narzo 20 Series smartphone was announced at IFA 2020. The same year the Realme Narzo 10 Series was launched. Under this series, the company introduced two smartphones Narzo 10A and Narzo 10. However, this time three devices Realme Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro can be introduced under Realme Narzo 20 series. The company has sent the special media invite package. The models mentioned in the invites focus on gaming and battery capacity.

The Narzo 20A will be the entry-level smartphone of this series, which will come in two storage options – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB. At the same time, speaking of the Narzo 20 of this series, it will also come in two storage options – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB. Both these devices will come in smartphone Victory Blue and Glory Silver color options. Talking about Realme Narzo 20 Pro, it will be launched in two color options 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option. This device can be launched in Black Ninja and White Knight color options.

The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variants of Realme Narzo 10 can be offered for Rs 11,999. The 3GB RAM 16GB storage variant of the same Realme Narzo 10A can be launched for Rs 8,999. The same Narzo 10A’s 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option can be offered with a price tag of 9,999.

Other specifications and features of Realme Narzo 20, 20A and 20 Pro have not been revealed at the moment. These entry level smartphones can also be launched with the same strong battery as the previous series. It can be given a battery of 5,000mAh or 6,000mAh.