Realme X7 Pro Release: The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in the global market dubbed Realme X7 Pro on December 17.

Realme introduced the X7 and X7 Pro back in September. These are currently only available in China, but the Pro model got certified by the Thai and Taiwanese authorities in October, confirming global launch. Now the X7 Pro will make its global debut on December 17, with the first stop being Thailand.

It is likely that in the global market Realme could launch more models of the Relame X7 Pro. For now, there are no reports on whether the base Realme X7 will reach the global market anytime soon or not. The company is yet to provide many details on the product launch.

Here are the key features of the new smartphone:

Display

The Realme X7 Pro comes packed with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a punch-hole design and supports a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The bezel-less punch-hole display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v5.

Camera

The Realme X7 Pro is packed with four cameras including a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies there is a 32-megapixel camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mh battery that supports 65W fast charging and runs on Realme UI based Android 10 OS.

Storage and Connectivity

The smartphone comes in two RAM variants including 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM and just a single storage model including 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Users also get access to Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS Glonass, USB Type-C, NFC and Bluetooth v5.0.

Configuration

Realme X7 Pro functions on MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset which is powered by an Octa-Core processor setup comprising 2.6GHz Cortex A77 Quad-core and 2GHz Cortex A55 Quad-core. The smartphone features a massive 8GB RAM with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU for a rich gaming experience.

Battery

The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint reader and packs a 4,500mAh non-replaceable Li-ion battery, equipped with a 65W Flash Charging technology. The entire cell gets fully charged within 35minutes.

Expected Price and Launch Date in India

Realme X7 Pro price is expected to be launched in India on December 25, 2020 and priced around Rs 23,490. This is 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage base variant of Realme X7 Pro which is expected to available in Black, Fantasy White colour.