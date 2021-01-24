Chinese smartphone giant Realme confirmed to launch new X series smartphones in India in the upcoming days. However, if reports are to be believed then the customers can expect the upcoming Realme X7 series smartphones to be launch in India on February 4. The series is said to including the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. Also Read - Wow! Man Drops iPhone From Airplane & Surprisingly It Survives The 2,000 Ft Fall; Even Records Video of The Incident!

The customers must note that the Chinese smartphone brand is yet to officially confirm the India launch date of the next Realme X series dubbed the Realme X7 series. The new report comes from Amit Bhawani, a popular tech blogger in the country. Bhawani shared the image of the Realme X7 series India launch invite on Twitter.

As per the invite, the company will launch the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in the first week of February. The date is specified as February 4.

Soon after the report revealed the launch date of the Realme X7, CEO of Realme India Madhav Sheth tweeted a photo showing a colour option of the upcoming Realme X7. The X7 series will be succeeded by the last year’s Realme X3 series.

Here, we have listed some of the specifications of Realme X7 smartphone:

Realme recently announced that the company will launch a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

To recall, the Realme X7 series has already been launched in China and is available in the company’s home market.

The Realme X7 comes with a 6.4-inches screen

The smartphones packs with MediaTek 800U 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme X7 has 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 32-megapixel selfie camera, among others.

Realme X7 Pro

The Realme X7 Pro comes packed with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 4500mAh battery, among others.

The India price of the Realme X7 or the Realme X7 Pro is yet to be announced.