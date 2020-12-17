New Delhi: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has on Thursday launched Redmi 9 Power after refreshing its Redmi 9 smartphone series in the country. Apart from the new one, Redmi is already offering a bunch of smartphones under the series such as the vanilla Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i. Also Read - Best Quad Camera Phone under 10000 in India

Some of the striking features of the new smartphone Redmi 9 Power include quad-camera setup at the back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery. Amazing to see the looks and specifications are exactly the same as the Redmi Note 9 4G which was launched in China last month. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 To Go on Sale Today in India: Check Price, Specifications, Camera

For the information of everyone out here, the Redmi 9 Power price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs Rs 11,999. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime Flash Sale Starts in India Today at 12 pm – Check Price, Specifications, Camera Features

At the moment, the Redmi 9 Power phone is available in Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red, and Electric Green colour options. Notably, the Redmi 9 Power will be available for purchase in India from December 22 via Amazon, Mi.com, and other partner retailers.

Some of the other notable specifications of Redmi 9 Power include 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, Redmi 9 Power packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card.

Redmi 9 Power also supports dual-SIM cards and ships with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. The quad rear camera setup of Redmi 9 Power on the back includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.