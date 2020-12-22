With a 6000mAh battery and a 48MP quad camera, Redmi 9 Power is all set to go on sale for the first time in India on Tuesday. It will be available on Amazon India as well as across Mi.com, Mi Homes and Mi Studios. The company has stated that the handset will be available soon across retail stores. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power Launched in India Just at Rs 10999 | Check Latest Features, Other Details

“With this phone, we are introducing a brand-new form factor, making it easy for our Mi Fans to go the distance on a single charge that will last well over a day,” said Sneha Tainwala, Head of Redmi Business.

Check out Price, Specifications of Redmi 9 Power Here

The device will cost Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. It will be available in four colours (Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red and Electric Green),

Pitted against Samsung Galaxy M11, Vivo Y20, and Oppo A53, Redmi 9 power comes with 18W fast charging which claimed to provide 14 hours of VoLTE calling in 30 minutes of charging.

The device sports Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front to protect it against scratches. It offers Full HD+ display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes with stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock. Besides, it supports dual 4G standby SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.