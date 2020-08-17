Redmi 9 Prime Flash Sale Starts in India Today at 12 pm: The first flash sale of the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone will be held today i.e. August 17 at noon. The phone can be purchased from e-commerce websites Amazon and Mi.com. It will get five cameras with a Waterdrop Notch style display. The Redmi 9 Prime was launched earlier this month and was first made available on sale on August 6. Launched with four rear cameras and 5,020mAh battery, the initial price of this phone is Rs 9,999. You will get a 5 percent discount on buying this phone with an HSBC cashback card in today’s sale. Besides, the phone can also be purchased at attractive no-cost EMI. The company’s new budget phone is a rebranded variant of the global version of Redmi 9, which was launched in Spain in June. The Redmi 9 Prime is included in the list of smartphones that offer full-HD display under 10 thousand rupees. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Leaked Online: Know Specifications, Color Option, Under Screen Camera Details

Redmi 9 Prime Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime flaunts 6.53-inch Full HD + IPS display. It has Aura 360 design, Ripple texture, and 3D unibody design. The memory of this phone is equipped with the Octa-core Media-Tech Helio G80 processor which can be increased to 512 GB with the help of a micro SD card. This latest smartphone comes in two variants – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage option. Talking about OS, you will get MIUI 11 operating system based on Android 10 on the phone. Also Read - More Blows to Chinese Apps: India Bans More Apps, This Time From Xiaomi, Baidu, Claims report

This budget segment mobile phone is powered by 5,020 mAh battery capacity along with 18-Watt fast charging support. This phone, which comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, offers options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, IR Blaster, and USB Type-C port for connectivity. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Launched Today in India as Xiaomi’s Most Affordable Smartphone – Check Specifications, Price, Camera

Redmi 9 Prime Camera

Redmi 9 Prime has a total of five cameras for photography. It has a quad rear camera and a single front camera. The phone will get 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor. While 8MP front camera can be used for video calling and selfie.

Redmi 9 Prime Colors



Redmi 9 Prime can be purchased in four color options, Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flair, and Matte Black.

Redmi 9 Prime Price in India

Redmi 9 Prime has been launched in India under the budget range segment and its 4GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999. While the price of 6GB + 128GB storage variant is Rs 11,999. Before this, Redmi 9 Prime smartphone was made available for sale in Amazon Prime Day Sale from August 6 to August 12.