Redmi 9A Sale in India at 12 PM – Xiaomi’s budget smartphone Redmi 9A is being made available for the first time in India today. This is an entry-level smartphone and has been launched in India on Wednesday. It is part of the Redmi 9 series, in which Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime are already available. Xiaomi’s latest entry-level smartphone can be purchased from Amazon.in and Mi.com. This Xiaomi smartphone will be available for sale on Flash Sale today. The Redmi 9A smartphone has been introduced by Xiaomi with Mid Night Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green color and equipped with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC

Customers can buy this phone at 12 PM from the online shopping website Amazon and the company’s website Mi.com. Along with this, the phone will also be available at offline stores. The starting price of the phone is Rs 6799. It has features like Waterdrop Notch display, 5,000mAh battery, and 32GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Price in India

The price of 2GB + 32GB variants of Redmi 9A has been kept at Rs 6,799 and 3GB + 32GB variants have been priced at Rs 7,499. Customers will be able to buy it in three color options – Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A 2020 Specifications

The Redmi 9A smartphone has a 6.53-inch IPS HD + display, which has a resolution of 720 × 1,600 pixels. The smartphone works on Android 10 based MIUI 12. It has up to 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB storage, and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

It gets a single rear and single front camera for photography. A 13-megapixel rear camera at the rear and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies have been given. The specialty of the phone is that it has a large battery of 5,000mAh along with 10W fast charging. Apart from this, the phone has VoWiFi, USB port, speaker grill, 3.5mm headphone jack, P2i coating, and 2 + 1 microSD card slot. The phone does not have a fingerprint option for security. For connectivity, it has a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack.