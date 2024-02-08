Home

Redmi A3 With 5000 mAh Battery Set To Launch on Valentine’s Day: Check Features, Specifications, Expected Price Details

Xiaomi has confirmed the Redmi A3 launch on February 14. Here are the confirmed and expected features, price details of the upcoming phone.

Disha Patani sports the upcoming Redmi A3 smartphones. (Image Source: Redmi)

New Delhi: Redmi is set to launch its new entry-level smartphone in India, the Redmi A3. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Redmi A3 smartphone will be launched in India on February 14, which happens to coincide with the same day as Valentine’s Day. The official website of the company has launched a landing page for the upcoming smartphone, which will replace the Redmi A2 from last year. Here are all the details on the upcoming launch.

Redmi A3: Expected Features, Specifications

The Redmi A3 is an upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi that is confirmed to sport a 5000 mAh battery backup and is rumoured to feature the MediaTek Helio G36 chipset. The Redmi A3 is also expected to feature a 6.71-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Along with the 12nm-based octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, the phone is speculated to be paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 4GB of virtual memory, and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, which may be expandable to 1TB with an external microSD card. Redmi boasts the new A3 to have a 5000mAh battery with 10W USB-C charging, a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. The device is also rumoured to run on Android 13 (Go Edition), with a likely update for Android 14, and feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, and FM radio.

Redmi A3: Expected Price, Availability

Keeping true to being known for its affordable prices, the Redmi A3 is expected to be priced at under Rs 10,000, much like its predecessors, the Redmi A2 and A2 Plus, which are currently priced at Rs 5,499 and Rs 8,999 in India.

The Redmi A3 will be launched on February 14, 2024, in India. Currently, the landing page of the Redmi A3 displays a “Notify Me” feature along with some of the Xiaomi Redmi A3’s most important specifications.

Redmi A2, A2 Plus: Features and Specifications

The Redmi A2 and A2 Plus are Xiaomi’s popular offerings in the budget smartphone segment. Both phones share many similarities, but with a few key differences to cater to specific users based on their needs.

Display and Design: Both boast a large 6.52-inch HD+ display, offering ample screen real estate for multimedia and gaming. The design is sleek and modern, with a textured back panel for improved grip and fingerprint resistance. They come in three colour options: black, green, and blue.

Both boast a large 6.52-inch HD+ display, offering ample screen real estate for multimedia and gaming. The design is sleek and modern, with a textured back panel for improved grip and fingerprint resistance. They come in three colour options: black, green, and blue. Performance: The MediaTek Helio G36 processor powers both phones, providing smooth performance for everyday tasks and light gaming. The A2 comes with 2GB or 3GB of RAM, while the A2 Plus offers 4GB of RAM, allowing for better multitasking and handling demanding apps more efficiently.

The MediaTek Helio G36 processor powers both phones, providing smooth performance for everyday tasks and light gaming. The A2 comes with 2GB or 3GB of RAM, while the A2 Plus offers 4GB of RAM, allowing for better multitasking and handling demanding apps more efficiently. Cameras: Both capture decent photos with an 8MP main rear camera and a secondary sensor. The front camera is 5 MP on both models, suitable for selfies and video calls. Don’t expect flagship-level photography, but it’s enough for casual use.

Both capture decent photos with an 8MP main rear camera and a secondary sensor. The front camera is 5 MP on both models, suitable for selfies and video calls. Don’t expect flagship-level photography, but it’s enough for casual use. Battery: A massive 5,000mAh battery powers both phones, promising long-lasting endurance. You can easily go through a full day without worrying about running out of juice. 10W fast charging helps you top up quickly when needed.

A massive 5,000mAh battery powers both phones, promising long-lasting endurance. You can easily go through a full day without worrying about running out of juice. 10W fast charging helps you top up quickly when needed. Key Differences: The main difference lies in RAM options and a minor camera upgrade. The A2 Plus offers 4GB of RAM for smoother multitasking and a slightly better front-facing camera (5MP vs. 2MP). Additionally, the A2 Plus has a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage, while the A2 uses a hybrid SIM slot that doubles as a microSD card slot.

The A2 and A2 Plus were launched in May 2023, and the successor of the phones, the upcoming Redmi Note A3, is confirmed to debut in India on Valentine’s Day, i.e., February 14, 2024.

