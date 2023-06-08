Redmi Buds 4 Active Launch Date Set for June 13, Check Key Features Here

Home

A landing page for the product is live on the e-commerce website, revealing the design and the key specifications of the Redmi Buds 4 Active.

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Redmi will launch Redmi Buds 4 Active in India soon. The company has officially announced the launch date and availability of the truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The earbuds will be available in a black colour option and will sport a stem design. According to the company, the Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds will feature support for Google Fast Pair functionality and environmental noise cancellation. The earbuds will make their debut on June 13

The company has announced the availability of the earbuds via Amazon India. A landing page for the product is live on the e-commerce website, revealing the design and the key specifications of the Redmi Buds 4 Active.

Here are some of the specifications of Redmi Buds 4 Active:

The upcoming Redmi Buds 4 Active will sport a stem design.

They will come in a Black colour option.

The charging case will be pebble-shaped

Redmi Buds 4 Active features a USB Type-C port with a charging indicator at the bottom.

The earbuds are listed to feature Bass Pro drivers for enhanced audio quality.

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Today

Chinese tech company Realme will launch ‘Realme 11 Pro Series 5G’ in India on June 8. Under this series, the company will launch 2 smartphones, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+.

Specifications

Display: The company can offer a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate in both Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. The resolution of the display will be 2400×1080 pixels.

Hardware and Software: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor can be found in both phones for performance. Android 13-based Reality UI operating system will be available on the phone.

Camera: 108 MP primary camera will be available in Realme 11 Pro for photography. Whereas 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP camera will be available in Reality 11 Pro +. At the same time, 16 MP and 32 MP front camera can be found in Realme 11 Pro + with punch hole design for selfie and video calling.

Battery and Charging: For power backup, a 5000 mAh battery can be given in both smartphones with 100W fast charging support.

Connectivity Option: For connectivity, the phone will get 5G, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB Type C for charging with in-display fingerprint.

Expected Price: According to media reports, the company can launch Realme 11 Pro in India at an initial price of Rs 21,390 and Realme 11 Pro + at an initial price of Rs 24,890.

