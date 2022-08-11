New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is all set to raise curtain from its much-awaited smartphone Redmi K50 Extreme Edition in China on August 11, 2022. The company has shared multiple posters revealing the design and a few specifications of Redmi K50 Extreme Edition.Also Read - India May Ban Chinese Mobile Phones Under Rs 12,000: Report

The smartphone brand has confirmed the same via Weibo.

Here are some of the specifications:

The upcoming edition of Redmi K50 Extreme will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The smartphone hover a 120Hz screen refresh rate display

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition include a 108 MP triple rear camera setup.

This smartphone is expected to come with a hole-punch display design.

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will be available in Silver Trace colour and other colours might be revealed soon after the launch.

Reportedly, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition might have an OLED display.

It could pack a battery backup of 5000mAh supported by 120W fast charging.

The smartphone might have an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor in addition to the 108 MP main camera sensor.

It is noteworthy that this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will be launched as the upgraded version of the Remdi K50 series and Redmi K50 Pro along with Redmi K50 were launched in China in March.