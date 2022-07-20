New Delhi: Xiaomi India has launched Redmi K50i 5G and Redmi Buds 3 Lite wireless earphones, bringing back the popular K-series phones in India. To recall, the K20 series launched back in 2019 with the K20 and K20 Pro. Pricing starts at INR 25,999 ($325) for the 6/128GB base variant. The 8/128GB model will go for INR 28,999 ($362). Early bird offers get the price down to INR 20,999 and INR 23,999 respectively. Open sales start on July 23 at midnight.Also Read - Apple Joins Tech Giants Google, Microsoft, Amazon In Spree To Freeze Hiring Amid Recession Fears

The newly launched smartphone is packed with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100, a 6.6-inch LCD with an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate as well as a 5,080 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Also Read - India Aims to Make Google, Facebook, Other Big Tech Giants Pay for Using Content from News Publishers

Here are the specifications of Xiaomi India Redmi K50i 5G