New Delhi: Xiaomi India has launched Redmi K50i 5G and Redmi Buds 3 Lite wireless earphones, bringing back the popular K-series phones in India. To recall, the K20 series launched back in 2019 with the K20 and K20 Pro. Pricing starts at INR 25,999 ($325) for the 6/128GB base variant. The 8/128GB model will go for INR 28,999 ($362). Early bird offers get the price down to INR 20,999 and INR 23,999 respectively. Open sales start on July 23 at midnight.Also Read - Apple Joins Tech Giants Google, Microsoft, Amazon In Spree To Freeze Hiring Amid Recession Fears
The newly launched smartphone is packed with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100, a 6.6-inch LCD with an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate as well as a 5,080 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Also Read - India Aims to Make Google, Facebook, Other Big Tech Giants Pay for Using Content from News Publishers
Redmi K50i Launched
Here are the specifications of Xiaomi India Redmi K50i 5G
- The Redmi K50i is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant.
- Redmi also has an early-bird offer with Rs 3,000 instant discount on ICICI bank cards and another Rs 2,500 exchange bonus.
- The LCD panel on the K50i 5G is of the Fringe Field Switching (FFS) variety
- There’s Gorilla Glass 5 for protection and a 16MP selfie cam in the centered punch hole cutout.
- The phone comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos as well as a high impedance headphone jack.
- There’s a 64MP ISOCELL GW 1 main sensor on the back alongside an 8MP ultrawide module and a 2MP macro cam.
- The software side is covered by Android 12 with MIUI 13.
- Redmi K50i 5G gets a 5,080 mAh battery with 67W fast charging with PD support up to 27W.
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity as well as an IR port.
- Redmi K50i 5G comes in black, blue and silver colors.
Redmi Buds 3 Lite bring 6mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and up to 18 hours playback.
- They are IP54 dust and splash resistant and will be priced at INR 1,999 ($25).