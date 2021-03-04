Redmi Note 10 Series Launched: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max were launched in India on Thursday. Xiaomi has launched its much-anticipated Redmi Note 10 series and the launch event was live streamed on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel. After the Redmi Note 10 Series was launched, it was informed that the Redmi Note 10 will start at Rs 11,999, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will start at Rs 15,999 while the Pro Max will start at Rs 18,999. Notably, the most expensive Redmi Note 10 Pro Max variant will cost Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB version. Also Read - Samsung Reigns Supreme, Retains Top Spot in Global Smartphone Market in 2020

As per updates, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 108MP sensor and a 5MP SuperMacro camera on the rear. The new Pro Max also gets new camera software features as such as an improved Night Mode 2.0, Long Exposure modes, Magic Clone mode, video pro mode and Dual Video mode. Also Read - Centre Decides to Permanently Ban 59 Chinese Apps Including TikTok, WeChat, SHAReit and Others

When will be available in market? In the market, Redmi Note 10 will go on sale through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retail partners from Tuesday, March 16. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will, however, be available through the same channels from Wednesday, March 17, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available from Thursday, March 18. Also Read - Trump Admin Blacklists Xiaomi, 8 Other Firms With Chinese Military Ties

Customers must note that the launch offers on the Redmi Note 10 series include up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount for ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The phones will also be available with Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000 on recharging with the Rs. 349 plan.

Redmi Note 10 features, specifications: Redmi Note 10 runs well on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and up to 1100 nits of peak brightness. The display also of Redmi Note 10 comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In Redmi Note 10, there is the quad rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi Note 10 Pro features and specifications: Redmi Note 10 Pro is very friendly on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and it also features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR-10 support, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. Redmi Note 10 Pro’s display comes with 1200 nits of peak brightness and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features and specifications: The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is almost the same like that of Redmi Note 10 Pro in terms of features, except for a superior, 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor that replaces the 64-megapixel camera. Moreover, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes preloaded with a list of camera features that include Night Mode 2.0, VLOG Mode, Magic Clone Mode, Long Exposure Mode, Video Pro Mode, and Dual Video.