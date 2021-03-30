New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Tuesday yet again put its Redmi Note 10 on sale in India. Those who want to grab the budget-friendly mobile phone can get it via Amazon and Mi.com. Notably, the sale of Redmi Note 10 began at 12 PM today. One can order it until stocks last. The smartphone which went on sale earlier this month was launched on March 4. Redmi Note 10 carries a price tag of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It’s another variant with 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage will cost Rs 13,999. The handset comes in Frost White, Aqua Green, and Shadow Black colours. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Launched in India: Check, Price, Features and Other Specifications Here

“With the launch of our 10th generation of Redmi Note Series, we are bringing supercharged devices and a revolutionary change in this segment by taking every piece of technology such as a camera, display, and performance, a notch higher,” Sneha Tainwala, Business Head, Redmi India, said in a statement.

The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1100 nits, 100 per cent DCI-P3 Color Gamut support, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 with a maximum clock speed of 2.2Ghz, paired with Adreno 612 GPU.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support through the fast charger provided in-box.